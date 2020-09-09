Hard Luck Auto looking for new place to set up shop

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A southwest Oklahoma City auto shop that works to help the community is now in search of a new place to work out of.

You may remember our story on Hard Luck Auto from last month— when a burglar broke into their shop and stole thousands of dollars in parts.

Now another city here in the metro is looking into help out and possibly give them a permanent home.

“We have taken the steps and we’re pretty positive, and we’re pretty hopeful that come this time next year we’re gonna residents of the City of Midwest City,” said Adam Ely, Hard Luck Automotive owner.

It’s been about a month since we met with Hard Luck Auto after a burglar stole thousands of dollars in tools and equipment from their shop.

“The outpouring of support from the community has been incredible,” Ely said.

But now they have a new obstacle to face. Their lease was only gifted to them for two years. By next spring Hard Luck has to be out.

But the City of Midwest City may have the answer.

With a new area of land off NE 23rd Street and Air Depot they’re looking to develop.

“Our main targets are heavy commercial and light industrial users. So when we heard about the Hard Luck story it just seemed to fit our description of what we were looking for,’ said Robert Coleman, Director of Economic Development for City of Midwest City.

Coleman says the land will be gifted out to employers and businesses with the hopes of developing the area.

He says right now they’ve got 40 acres of land ready to go for people to apply for.

“We look at every possible employer on a case by case basis,” Coleman said.

And is hopeful some of the land will become hard luck’s.

“We thought it would be a good fit for them. A good fit for us and it would offer some services on the northside of town,” Coleman said.

But before it’s a done deal, the city council will have to approve Hard Luck Auto for the land.

And if that happens, Hard Luck is left to fundraise the cost of building a new shop on the site.

“There’s nothing there. It’s raw land right now,” Ely said. “We’re gonna make it work out. We’re crazy enough to think that we can pull it off.”

Hard Luck has to write a letter of intent to the municipal authority. From there, it’ll go to the city council. Coleman says he’s hoping to have it on the agenda on September 22nd.

Hard Luck is already beginning planning for fundraising.

They will be hosting a poker run with Ride Oklahoma Charities on October 17th where a 2021 Indian Scout Bobber will be up for grabs. The event will take place at 7 p.m. in Choctaw at the Midway Club. For ticket information visit Hard Luck’s website.

Recent Headlines: