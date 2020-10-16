Harkins Theatres introduces Private Movie Parties amid continued pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Moviegoers will feel like they’re on the VIP list with their own private movie screening available for them and their closest friends and family.

Starting at $99, guests can book an entire auditorium and choose from a list of movie titles to see on the big screen.

With special pricing available for a limited time, moviegoers can enjoy the classic theatre experience while comfortably watching a movie of their choice inside their private auditorium.

A Harkins Private Movie Party accommodates up to 20 guests and movie selection will vary by theatre.

To book a Private Movie Party online or to learn more, visit Harkins.com.

