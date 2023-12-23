An 18-year-old woman with autism is missing out of Oklahoma City she was last seen leaving with an older man Friday night according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An 18-year-old woman with autism is missing out of Oklahoma City she was last seen leaving with an older man Friday night according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

| MORE LOCAL NEWS > ‘Overreach of epic proportions’: OSDE to propose new rules eliminating DEI, controlling what educators do off the clock >

Brittany Tibbs was last seen Friday around 11 p.m. on Meridian Avenue in Oklahoma City according to police.

A Kasey Alert was sent out just after 2 p.m. Saturday by OHP on behalf of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Officials said she was last seen wearing a camo hoodie, gray tank top, and gray pants with pink stripes.

Tibbs was also last seen in an older black SUV with who officials described as a dark-skinned black man with dreadlocks who was around 20-30 years old.

Officials ask that if you see her or know anything about where she might be contact 9-1-1.