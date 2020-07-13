“He had such a big heart,” Wife remembers tow truck driver killed on the job

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The wife of a tow truck driver killed on the job remembers him as someone who would go out of his way to help people.

Bernardo Martinez tragically died while working near Fletcher last Wednesday.

A driver hit Martinez as he was loading a truck onto his wrecker, throwing him into a ditch.

“It’s was the most horrible thing we could’ve ever experienced,” Mayra Martinez, Bernardo’s wife, said. “We keep expecting him to come home, and we keep checking the front door, just waiting for it to open and him to come through and he doesn’t. It’s just becoming more and more real.”

She says her husband was someone you’d want to know.

“Anytime you would ever need something, he would be there, with an encouraging word, or just to listen to you, help you out, help you fix your car, help you fix your house, just anything, because that was just part of him,” she said.

Bernardo leaves behind four children and two grandchildren.

Family and faith were two things important to him.

“He wanted to give his kids the world,” Mayra said.

He also had a love for his job. He’d worked at Sergio’s Towing Service since October.

“He was very proud about being a tow truck driver, because he would go out there and help people and that was just part of him, that he had such a big heart,” Mayra said. “He would stop by when he was driving and he’d give food to the homeless, he’d give money to them, he’d help give people rides if he saw someone walking in the rain.”

She says she hopes the tragedy serves as a reminder for drivers to slow down and move over for tow truck drivers.

“When we have a flat tire or our car stalls on the side of the road, they’re the ones that are risking their lives out there to help us, to help everything,” she said.

