Health department releases specific information about COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As businesses across the state prepare to reopen next week, health officials are releasing more information about how COVID-19 is affecting patients.

On Friday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state currently has 3,121 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

So far, officials say 188 Oklahoma patients have died and 638 people have been hospitalized. Currently, 310 patients are hospitalized.

Based off of data from April 17 through April 23, the health department released a weekly epidemiology and surveillance report for the state.

According to the information, Oklahoma had 660 confirmed cases in the past week, which was a drop of about 2% from the previous week. Also, there were 48 deaths, which was a decline of approximately 6%.

Oklahoma Epidemiology Report

When it comes to deaths in the state, Oklahoma epidemiologists say the case fatality rate is about 5.8% Officials stress that the number could be lower due to cases that were undiagnosed.

Two-thirds of the people who died from COVID-19 had at least one chronic condition.

Officials say 86 patients had chronic heart or circulatory disease, while 32 had chronic lung failure and 65 had diabetes. Seven of the patients also had chronic liver failure.

Oklahoma Epidemiology Report

According to the data, there are 138 healthcare workers in Oklahoma currently fighting COVID-19 and 12 are hospitalized. In all, three have died.

Oklahoma Epidemiology Report