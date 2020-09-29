Health experts see rise in mosquitoes across Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – You might have noticed more mosquitos when you are outside lately. Health officials say COVID-19 and late summer rain has Oklahomans dealing with mosquitos more than most years.

“Are the bugs pretty bad this year? Terrible, yeah a lot of protein we get as we ride around the lake,” said an OKC cyclist.

“I’ve had bug strikes on my glasses many times. That would have been a bug in the eye,” said another local cyclist.

Cyclists at Lake Hefner are dealing with mosquitos as they ride. Experts say the current coronavirus pandemic is making for more encounters.

“COVID is forcing people to find other activities, going outside, things like that. Mosquitos are attracted to us,” said Tre Williams of the Oklahoma City County Health Department.

But to be fair, experts say mosquito numbers are up this year. The late summer weather is mostly to blame.

“This year has been a pretty good year for mosquitos. We have had a good amount of heat and a good amount of rain,” said Williams.

Mosquitos do carry diseases. There has been one suspected West Nile virus case in the metro.

Officials say to be on the lookout for symptoms.

“They will experience typical flu like symptoms, fever, headache, chills,” said Williams.

And you don’t just have to be on lookout for skeeters on your walks. Officials say it’s not uncommon for mosquitos to actually get inside your house.

Luckily, there are ways to prevent that.

“Make sure you are sealing up any cracks in your home, repairing screens,” said WIlliams.

Officials say it’s important to remember the 4 Ds:

Drain water Use a DEET spray Dress appropriately (long pants and sleeves when you can) Watch out around DUSK and DAWN (mosquitos love the low light)

Latest KFOR News Headlines: