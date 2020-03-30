Health officials offer additional tips to stay safe at the grocery store, ordering takout during COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Although Oklahomans still need to go to the grocery store or get takeout to get essential items during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials say there are a few things you can do to protect yourself from the virus.

Officials stress that when you do leave the house to go to the grocery store, remember to wipe down carts, stay six feet away from others, and don't touch anything you don't plan on buying. Once you are done, remember to apply hand sanitizer and then wash your hands with soap and water once at home.

However, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say there are a few other tips you might try.

If you are having food delivered to your home, avoid direct contact with the food courier by paying beforehand and leaving instructions on where to leave your food package. Even if you are paying beforehand, don't forget to tip!

When returning from a trip to the grocery store, be sure to immediately wash your hands and any re-usable bags that you may shop with.

Also, don't leave empty takeout boxes on your counters or other hard surfaces. Instead, place them in the trash or in your sink.

At the same time, continue to regularly disinfect high touch areas in your home like doorknobs, faucet handles, and light switches.