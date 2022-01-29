OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While omicron is fueling the state’s uptick in COVID-19 cases, a new variant is spiking concerns. Doctors say it’s just a matter of time until “stealth omicron” reaches the Sooner State— if it isn’t already here.

“Just when we think we’re done with COVID, we have another variant that pops up and this is another one that we should keep our eyes on,” said Dr. George Monks, former President of the Oklahoma State Medical Association. “I think we’ll see it here in Oklahoma… It’ll probably be within every state in the United States, probably sometime in the next month or two.”

Dr. Dale Bratzler, the chief COVID-19 officer at OU Health, explained that stealth omicron is a subvariant of the original omicron variant. So far, its been found in nearly half of U.S. states, including Oklahoma’s neighbor Texas.

“Some people are calling it Omicron’s little sister, but essentially, it is the omicron variant that has mutated,” said Dr. Bratzler.

The subvariant is also widely known as BA.2.

Although the World Health Organization hasn’t officially named it a “variant of concern,” the doctors still have theirs.

“It’s just so contagious, and it spreads so quickly,” said Dr. Monks. “It seems to be spreading faster than the original omicron.”

The good news is, according to Dr. Monks, initial evidence from the stealth omicron surge in Europe shows that it doesn’t appear to increase hospitalization rates.

However, doctors still say the best thing to do is protect yourself with the vaccine.

“This virus is going to keep mutating as it spreads rapidly,” said Dr. Bratzler. “So, I think we have to learn how to live with that. But, it is clear that being fully vaccinated is your best protection about against complications with this disease.”