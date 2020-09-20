Skip to content
KFOR.com Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Classrooms & COVID-19
Local
A Place to Call Home
In Your Corner
National
Washington
Great State
Pay It 4ward
4 Seniors
Kids with Courage
Your Local Election Headquarters
Digital First
Flashpoint
Border Report
United Voice
Oklahoma Media Center
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases jump by 1,170 in 24 hours
High demand for flu shots as experts hope to avoid ‘twindemic’
5 Oklahomans hospitalized with the flu this season
12-year-old boy killed in shooting at Midwest City apartment complex
Hispanic Heritage Month
Weather
Forecast
KFOR Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Weather Warnings
Closings and Delays
Wild Weather Flashback
Sports
College
OSU
OU
Thunder
High School Scores
Olympics
Big Race – Daytona
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Silver Star Nation
High School Athlete of the Week
Big 12 Football
📺 Watch
📺 Watch KFOR News Live
📡 KFOR Live Events 2
📡 kfor Live Events 3
📡 KFOR Live Events 4
🛣️ KFOR Interactive Traffic map
Newsfeed Now
📹 Video Center
Links
Links seen on TV
Program Schedule
In This Together
Podcasts
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Recipes
Hidden History
Veterans Voices
Remarkable Women
What’s Right With Our Schools
Border Report
Flashpoint
Proud to Serve
Sign up for KFOR’s daily headlines email!
Clear The Shelters
Hispanic Heritage Month
Experts
More
Contact Us
About Us
Meet the KFOR Team
KFOR Station History
Program Schedule
Antenna TV Schedule
Contests
KFOR App Center
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help and Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work With Us
Search
Search
Search
Health
High demand for flu shots as experts hope to avoid ‘twindemic’
5 Oklahomans hospitalized with the flu this season
Task force: Oklahoma among worst in nation in coronavirus
Does 2020 have you grinding your teeth? Losing sleep? One doctor says he’s seeing more patients due to ‘pandemic stress’
Video
County health departments & health care providers across OK to start offering flu vaccine
Latest Video
Mayor Holt discusses new grocery store coming to 'food desert'
Video
Mother, son released from hospital following house explosion
Video
Fallen Oklahoma firefighter honored
Video
Man shot at Midwest City apartment complex
Video
Investigation underway after woman found dead
Video
Western Heights parents and teachers plead with school board to listen to them amid their outrage about district decisions
Video
Husband arrested in murder of Spencer mother of 3 tells police he "went too far"
Video
3 now-former Ponca City wrestling coaches face sexual misconduct charges involving female students
Video
Pumpkin carver from Wilson, Okla., hopes to win 'Halloween Wars'
Video
Oklahoma dad battles through stroke, COVID-19 to get to daughter's wedding
Video
State officials urge Census response as deadline looms
Video
364 Piedmont students quarantined, some parents still sending kids to school
Video
Two new oases coming to NE OKC food desert
Video
U.S. Attorney General William Barr meets with Cherokee Nation for roundtable discussion on McGirt ruling
Video
More Local
More Health Headlines
OSU COVID-19 testing lab moved to new permanent home
Officials encouraging flu shots to help in fight against COVID-19
OSDH: Oklahoma COVID-19 death toll passes 1,000, cases rise by 990
Addiction expert: Medication can help curb alcohol abuse
Video
Norman City Council amends mask mandate to include social gatherings greater than 25 people on public and private property
Video
Hennessey Public Schools postpones football games, cancels volleyball games due to players & coaches being quarantined
Newcastle Public Schools transitioning all schools to distance learning after several COVID-19 cases, hundreds in quarantine
Oklahoma DOC increasing protocols as cases and COVID-related deaths inside prisons increase
Video
Approximately 200 Westmoore High School students, staff members in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure
Video
Oklahoma sees more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases