Photo Gallery: Thousands unite in Oklahoma City for Walk to End Alzheimer’s

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thousands of Oklahomans joined KFOR Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan and his wife Marla for the Walk To End Alzheimer’s Saturday morning.

Scores of men, women, children and pets walked at Scissortail Park to help raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

“The Walk To End Alzheimer’s is so important as we get closer and closer to finding a cure for this difficult and costly disease,” said Mike.

Jalynn Mason. Photo courtesy of Sarah Santos.

Many of the folks who participated in the walk did so in honor of loved ones who are suffering from or have died from Alzheimer’s disease.

The morning weather was outstanding and made for a great time to walk together in solidarity while raising funds and awareness.

News 4 is proud to be the television sponsor of the Walk To End Alzheimer’s. If you’d like to donate and learn more, go to kfor.com/alzwalk.