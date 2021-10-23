Photo Gallery: Thousands unite in Oklahoma City for Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer's Association

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thousands of Oklahomans joined KFOR Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan and his wife Marla for the Walk To End Alzheimer’s Saturday morning.

Scores of men, women, children and pets walked at Scissortail Park to help raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

“The Walk To End Alzheimer’s is so important as we get closer and closer to finding a cure for this difficult and costly disease,” said Mike.

  • Photo goes with story
    The Walk to End Alzheimer’s
  • Photo goes with story
    The Walk to End Alzheimer’s
  • Photo goes with story
    The Walk to End Alzheimer’s
  • Photo goes with story
    The Walk to End Alzheimer’s
  • Photo goes with story
    The Walk to End Alzheimer’s
  • Photo goes with story
    The Walk to End Alzheimer’s
  • Photo goes with story
    The Walk to End Alzheimer’s
  • Photo goes with story
    The Walk to End Alzheimer’s
  • Photo goes with story
    The Walk to End Alzheimer’s
  • Photo goes with story
    The Walk to End Alzheimer’s
  • Photo goes with story
    The Walk to End Alzheimer’s
  • Photo goes with story
    The Walk to End Alzheimer’s
  • Photo goes with story
    The Walk to End Alzheimer’s
  • Photo goes with story
    The Walk to End Alzheimer’s
  • Photo goes with story
    The Walk to End Alzheimer’s
  • Photo goes with story
    The Walk to End Alzheimer’s
  • Photo goes with story
    The Walk to End Alzheimer’s
  • Photo goes with story
    The Walk to End Alzheimer’s
  • Photo goes with story
    The Walk to End Alzheimer’s
  • Photo goes with story
    The Walk to End Alzheimer’s
  • Photo goes with story
    The Walk to End Alzheimer’s
  • Photo goes with story
    The Walk to End Alzheimer’s
  • Photo goes with story
    The Walk to End Alzheimer’s
  • Photo goes with story
    The Walk to End Alzheimer’s
  • Photo goes with story
    The Walk to End Alzheimer’s
  • Photo goes with story
    The Walk to End Alzheimer’s
  • Photo goes with story
    Jalynn Mason. Photo courtesy of Sarah Santos.

Many of the folks who participated in the walk did so in honor of loved ones who are suffering from or have died from Alzheimer’s disease.

The morning weather was outstanding and made for a great time to walk together in solidarity while raising funds and awareness.

News 4 is proud to be the television sponsor of the Walk To End Alzheimer’s. If you’d like to donate and learn more, go to kfor.com/alzwalk.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter