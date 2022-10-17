OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Mario Matthews mother, Kathy Grant, has dementia at 62 years old.

He knows the unpredictable, silent destroyer we call Alzheimer’s all too well.

As his mom’s full time caregiver he lives it every minute of every hour of every day.

“Average day consists of getting my mom up from bed, changing her clothes, changing her depends, changing all new clothes, getting her vitamins, getting her meal for the day then making sure she is also taking her medication, also drinking water. I’m also in charge of bathing her. I also provide all meals breakfast, lunch, and dinner for her,” Matthews told KFOR.

Watch their story in the video above.

We hope you will join KFOR as we Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday, October 22nd.

You can find out more information here.