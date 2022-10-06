OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say the state’s death toll from COVID-19 has grown.

OSDH announced in March that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,199,689 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an overall increase of 3,160 cases from last week’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 5,746 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 16,965 deaths, which is an increase of 59 deaths from last week’s data.

Officials say there were 210 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 17 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.