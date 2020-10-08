City of Guthrie raises minimum age for buying tobacco products

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Guthrie City Council amended an ordinance to raise the minimum age for buying tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21.

The amendment passed 5-2, and city council members say it’s to make the city ordinance match the state law so there are no questions or ambiguity.

“Back in May of this year, the legislature raised the age to purchase, use, and possess tobacco from 18 to 21,” the city attorney said.

In May, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill that raised the minimum age to buy tobacco to 21. That was to align with federal law so there were no questions for the public, businesses, and law enforcement.

Last December, President Donald Trump signed a bill that raised the minimum age to buy tobacco to 21.

Some people in Guthrie think raising the age is a good idea.

“Kids aren’t all that smart at 18, so they need to wait,” resident Debra Allison said.

“I have kids, and I can’t imagine that my 18-year-old would be able to smoke. I hardly think at 21 you should be able to drink, but hey, I guess at 21 you’re an adult, so you should definitely have to wait for both of them,” Sam Chandler, who’s visiting Guthrie, said.

Others say if someone is of age, they should be able to buy tobacco if they want.

“If they’re 18 years old, and they’re able to enlist in the military, we’re able to send those men or women or young kids into a war if we need to, at 18, then there’s a difference with the law at 18 to 21,” resident Rikki Hammack said.