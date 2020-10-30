20 more COVID-19 deaths, over 1,000 new cases of coronavirus in Oklahoma, OSDH reports

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma has 20 more COVID-19 deaths and more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

OSDH reported 1,041 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a .9 percent increase from Wednesday. There have been 120,193 coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began in March.

The 20 new deaths since Wednesday bring the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 1,306 since March.

There are currently 14,968 active COVID-19 cases in the state, 106 less active cases than on Wednesday, a .7 percent decrease.

There are 796 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Oklahoma hospitals and 69 suspected COVID patients.

Officials reported Thursday that 103,919 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Oklahoma since March.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

The Centers for Disease, Control and Prevention recommends that community members take the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

• Avoid close contact with those who are sick.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve.

• Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose.

• Disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.

• Stay at home, if possible.

• If you must go out, practice social distancing, leaving at least six feet between you and other people.

• Avoid gatherings that include more than 10 people.

The CDC lists the following recommendations for those who have had close contact – within 6 feet for approximately 15 minutes – with an individual who has COVID-19:

• Stay home until 14 days after last exposure and maintain social distance (at least 6 feet) from others at all times

• Self-monitor for symptoms

• Check temperature twice a day

• Watch for fever, cough, or shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19

• Avoid contact with people at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19

• Follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop

