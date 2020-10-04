569 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There have been 569 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma in the last 24 hours, and one additional death, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

There have now been 91,317 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,052 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began in March, according to OSDH.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

OSDH reported a 1,189-case increase on Saturday. There were 90,748 total cases in the state on Saturday since March.

There are currently 12,659 active COVID-19 cases in the state, 34 less cases than on Saturday, a 0.3 percent decrease.

Officials have not released the most up-to-date number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

OSDH reported that there were 623 people in Oklahoma hospitals with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Officials reported Sunday that 77,606 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Oklahoma since March.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 651 (10 deaths) (521 recovered)

Alfalfa: 76 (61 recovered)

Atoka: 327 (1 death) (285 recovered)

Beaver: 64 (53 recovered)

Beckham: 618 (5 deaths) (330 recovered)

Blaine: 144 (1 death) (115 recovered)

Bryan: 1,052 (5 deaths) (865 recovered)

Caddo: 869 (21 deaths) (683 recovered)

Canadian: 2,519 (17 deaths) (2,078 recovered)

Carter: 591 (9 deaths) (508 recovered)

Cherokee: 1,168 (8 deaths) (949 recovered)

Choctaw: 348 (2 deaths) (292 recovered)

Cimarron: 27 (23 recovered)

Cleveland: 6,486 (75 deaths) (5,549 recovered)

Coal: 74 (67 recovered)

Comanche: 1,760 (13 deaths) (1,514 recovered)

Cotton: 71 (3 deaths) (60 recovered)

Craig: 523 (1 death) (485 recovered)

Creek: 1,252 (34 deaths) (1,051 recovered)

Custer: 784 (577 recovered)

Delaware: 856 (26 deaths) (658 recovered)

Dewey: 72 (1 death) (62 recovered)

Ellis: 14 (10 recovered)

Garfield: 1,827 (22 deaths) (1,461 recovered)

Garvin: 417 (5 deaths) (346 recovered)

Grady: 1,198 (11 deaths) (946 recovered)

Grant: 55 (1 death) (42 recovered)

Greer: 112 (8 deaths) (94 recovered)

Harmon: 51 (42 recovered)

Harper: 31 (1 death) (26 recovered)

Haskell: 306 (4 deaths) (264 recovered)

Hughes: 304 (4 deaths) (275 recovered)

Jackson: 835 (10 deaths) (713 recovered)

Jefferson: 47 (38 recovered)

Johnston: 212 (4 deaths) (150 recovered)

Kay: 678 (14 deaths) (530 recovered)

Kingfisher: 395 (2 deaths) (327 recovered)

Kiowa: 91 (2 deaths) (66 recovered)

Latimer: 146 (2 deaths) (128 recovered)

Le Flore: 1,268 (19 deaths) (1,031 recovered)

Lincoln: 541 (10 deaths) (402 recovered)

Logan: 564 (2 deaths) (430 recovered)

Love: 219 (1 death) (169 recovered)

Major: 99 (2 death) (82 recovered)

Marshall: 196 (2 deaths) (167 recovered)

Mayes: 720 (11 deaths) (533 recovered)

McClain: 953 (7 deaths) (780 recovered)

McCurtain: 1,345 (34 deaths) (1,163 recovered)

McIntosh: 361 (6 deaths) (288 recovered)

Murray: 166 (1 death) (126 recovered)

Muskogee: 1,951 (24 deaths) (1,626 recovered)

Noble: 160 (3 deaths) (141 recovered)

Nowata: 152 (4 deaths) (128 recovered)

Okfuskee: 155 (5 deaths) (120 recovered)

Oklahoma: 19,008 (197 deaths) (16,514 recovered)

Okmulgee: 890 (8 deaths) (763 recovered)

Osage: 1,134 (13 deaths) (792 recovered)

Other: 42 (6 recovered)

Ottawa: 924 (7 deaths) (804 recovered)

Pawnee: 263 (4 deaths) (239 recovered)

Payne: 2,430 (7 deaths) (2,102 recovered)

Pittsburg: 987 (20 deaths) (872 recovered)

Pontotoc: 474 (3 deaths) (368 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 1,536 (10 deaths) (1,222 recovered)

Pushmataha: 199 (2 deaths) (151 recovered)

Roger Mills: 67 (1 death) (32 recovered)

Rogers: 1,992 (52 deaths) (1,655 recovered)

Seminole: 522 (6 deaths) (404 recovered)

Sequoyah: 968 (12 deaths) (787 recovered)

Stephens: 474 (5 deaths) (385 recovered)

Texas: 1,601 (10 deaths) (1,453 recovered)

Tillman: 109 (2 deaths) (86 recovered)

Tulsa: 17,869 (168 deaths) (16,041 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,555 (26 deaths) (1,398 recovered)

Washington: 1,039 (41 deaths) (925 recovered)

Washita: 100 (65 recovered)

Woods: 116 (98 recovered)

Woodward: 1,117 (5 deaths) (1,013 recovered)

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State health officials announced this week that the results of rapid COVID-19 antigen tests will be included in the daily count of new positive tests starting Tuesday, something health officials say should provide a better picture of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

(NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Via Unsplash

Continued Coronavirus Coverage