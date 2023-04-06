OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – According to Oklahoma health officials, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recorded 31 additional deaths relating to COVID-19 in the state.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced in March 2022 that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

According to OSDH, data shows the state has had 1,300,317 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That is an overall increase of 1,808 cases since last Thursday.

Health officials believe there are 3,535 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

The CDC says Oklahoma has seen 18,139 deaths, which is an increase of 31 deaths from last week’s data.

According to officials, there were 143 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days as well as an additional 6 in other facilities.

Officials also noted that there were 23 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.