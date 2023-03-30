OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – According to Oklahoma health officials, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recorded 43 additional deaths relating to COVID-19 in the state.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced in March 2022 that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

According to OSDH, data shows the state has had 1,298,509 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That is an overall increase of 2,677 cases since last Thursday.

Health officials believe there are 3,943 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

📧 Have big stories come to you: Subscribe to KFOR News Alert emails →

The CDC says Oklahoma has seen 18,108 deaths, which is an increase of 43 deaths from last week’s data.

According to officials, there were 175 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days as well as an additional 12 in other facilities.

Officials also noted that there were 17 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.