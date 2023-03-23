OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma health officials say the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded 51 additional deaths related to COVID-19 in the state.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced in March 2022 that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from OSDH shows that the state has had 1,295,832 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an overall increase of 2,040 cases from last week’s numbers.

Officials believe there are 4,189 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

The CDC says Oklahoma has seen 18,065 deaths, which is an increase of 51 deaths from last week’s data.

According to officials, there were 144 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Officials also noted that there were 18 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.