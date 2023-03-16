OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Oklahoma has seen over 18,000 COVID-19 deaths since March 2020.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced in March 2022 that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from OSDH shows that the state has had 1,293,792 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an overall increase of 2,863 cases from last week’s numbers.

Officials believe there are 4,969 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

The CDC says Oklahoma has seen 18,014 deaths, which is an increase of 42 deaths from last week’s data.

According to officials, there were 198 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Officials also noted that there were 24 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.