OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say the CDC has recorded 24 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma since last week’s data.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced in March 2022 that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

According to OSDH, data shows the state has had 1,305,398 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That is an overall increase of 1,244 cases since last Thursday.

Health officials believe there are 2,253 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

The CDC says Oklahoma has seen 18,236 deaths, which is an increase of 24 deaths from last week’s data.

According to officials, there were 99 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Officials also noted that there were 11 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.