OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say the CDC recorded 52 additional deaths related to COVID-19 in the Sooner State.

OSDH announced in March 2022 that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,274,911 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an overall increase of 4,435 cases from last week’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 7,613 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 17,704 deaths, which is an increase of 52 deaths from last week’s data.

Officials say there were 297 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Authorities also noted that there were 26 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.