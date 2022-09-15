OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Department of Health authorities are reporting almost 14,000 active COVID-19 cases in the Sooner State.

OSDH announced in March that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,186,764 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an overall increase of 6,833 cases from last week’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 13,985 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 16,798 deaths, which is an increase of 39 deaths from last week’s data.

Officials say there were 292 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 27 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.