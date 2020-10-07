City of Yukon votes to postpone discussion on mandatory face masks in public

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Yukon City Council members voted Tuesday night to postpone revising the city’s emergency proclamation to include mandatory mask wearing in all public places.

However, even though the mayor is outnumbered, she tells KFOR she’s still pushing for a mask mandate after a recommendation from a local COVID-19 task force.

“I want us to do the right thing, but, folks, we have been trying this for six months and it’s not working,” Yukon Mayor Shelli Selby said.

Yukon Mayor Shelli Selby sat down with KFOR before the meeting to discuss why she believes a mask mandate will help.

“Two months ago, I said we’ll never consider that for Yukon,” Mayor Selby said. “Then when I found out about our hospitals and our numbers increasing, that did get it on the table.”

However, Mayor Selby didn’t stand in the way of the council’s choice Tuesday night.

“Just because I voted no on the mandate doesn’t mean I don’t care about my grandma, my two children or my parents,” Councilmember Aric Gilliland said.

Also, a group of 20 people showed up to Tuesday night’s meeting to make sure mandatory masks in Yukon never happen.

“I just don’t think this is right for our town,” one resident said.

A former state health official and Yukon resident also spoke Tuesday night to share his hope for the introduction of a mask mandate.

“Please, please, please support a masking requirement for this community,” the resident said. “It’s a simple thing to appreciate our neighbors and love them like we love ourselves.”

The current Emergency Proclamation in Yukon requires all employees of bars and restaurants to wear a mask, and everyone who enters a city building must also wear a mask.

