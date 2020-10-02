Confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high in Oklahoma

Medical workers attend to a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. Researchers in England say they have the first evidence that a drug can improve survival from COVID-19. The drug is a cheap, widely available steroid called dexamethasone. Results released Tuesday show it reduced deaths by up to one third in severely ill hospitalized patients. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma has reached a new high for confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Executive Report, released Thursday night, shows that 568 people confirmed to have COVID-19 are currently hospitalized in Oklahoma.

The state also currently has 55 suspected COVID-19 patients in hospitals, according to figures provided in the Executive Report.

Around 40 percent of hospitalized COVID cases – 220 patients – are in Intensive Care Units.

Oklahoma’s confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations were in the 400s throughout most of September, but hospitalizations jumped into the 500s on Sept. 22 with 522 cases.

New daily positive COVID-19 cases have also been high in Oklahoma in recent weeks.

OSDH reported 1,170 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours on Thursday morning.

The second highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases came on Sept. 25 with 1,276 new cases. The highest number of new cases, 1,401, was on July 27.

OSDH data shows that the state has had 88,369 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

Four additional deaths caused by coronavirus were reported by OSDH officials on Thursday, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,035.

The highest number of Oklahoma COVID-19 deaths in a single day was 21 deaths on April 21. The second highest number was 19 deaths on Aug. 26.

Officials stated early Thursday that there are 12,851 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

So far, 74,483 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus, according to OSDH officials.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

LATEST HEADLINES: