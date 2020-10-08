Edmond City Council votes to extend mask mandate

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Edmond City Council voted 3-2 Wednesday night to extend their current public mask mandate to Nov. 30.

In an hour-long meeting with some public comment, the council voted to extend the mandate and put the extension into effect immediately by a vote of 4-1.

The council also voted 5-0 to extend their current emergency declaration to the same date. The emergency declaration is what they used near the beginning of the pandemic to urge people to wash hands, socially distance and stay home if possible.

The City Council passed the mask mandate on July 27, but it did not go into effect until Aug. 26.

The ordinance was originally scheduled to expire on Monday, Oct. 12.

A previous city news release states that under the ordinance, “The public is encouraged to wear disposable or non-disposable face coverings that fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face, are secured and allow for breathing without restrictions.”

Exceptions to the ordinance’s requirements are as follows:

• Persons under 11 years of age unless required by a school or day care to wear a face covering

• Persons working in a professional office who do not have any face-to-face interactions with the public

• Restaurant patrons while eating or drinking

• Persons in a setting where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering, such as when receiving dental services, medical treatments, or while swimming or at a splash park

• Persons engaged in any competitive sporting activities, whether professional or amateur or merely for recreational purposes

• Persons engaged in performing cardio exercise, but they should make a reasonable effort to practice social distancing from persons not from their household

• Persons inside any Federal, State or county government building or other facility

• Persons inside any public or private school building or other facility unless required by the school to wear a face covering

• Persons with a developmental disability, including persons who are deaf and hard of hearing, and also mental and psychiatric disability

