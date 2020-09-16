How COVID-19 is changing college choices

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed the way of life for countless people and institutions across the nation, including university students, both current and future.
These changes present many unknowns to high school students and their parents who are considering which universities to apply to for next year.
A normal activity such as touring a university has become an uncertainty.
Dr. Vicki Schaeffer, the Director of College Counseling at Heritage Hall, joined KFOR via Skype to discuss these current concerns.
Watch the above video for Dr. Schaeffer’s insight.
