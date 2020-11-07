Massive number of new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma – 4,741 – more than doubling previous record high

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting a staggering number of new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma – 4,741. That number more than doubles the previous record high for new cases.

That number of new cases shatters all previous record highs for new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period.

OSDH reports that as of Saturday, Nov. 7, Oklahoma has had 136,492 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. The state had a total of 131,751 cases on Friday.

The previous record high of new COVID cases was 2,101 cases reported on Nov. 5.

OSDH is also reporting nine additional COVID-19 deaths. Oklahoma has had 1,438 COVID deaths since March.

The Department of Health has not released the latest figures on active cases and recoveries.

This story is developing.