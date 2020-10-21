Metro Tech officials say students who tested positive for COVID-19 did not contract virus on campus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Metro Technology Centers officials say their students who tested positive for COVID-19 did not contract the virus on campus.

Metro Tech officials issued a news release on Wednesday stating that none of the positive cases among students originated from exposures on the Metro Tech campus.

School personnel announced on Monday that two students and two other individuals associated with Metro Tech tested positive for COVID-19. All four are seeking medical care and will isolate in their homes.

People who were in contact with those four individuals will quarantine for 14 days from the date of exposure.

“Since August, contact tracing and tracking protocols show that no positive student cases originated from exposures on a Metro Tech campus,” a Metro Tech news release states.

There have been 21 positive COVID-19 cases within the Metro Tech community since Aug. 18. Seven of those positive cases are active with individuals in home isolation, according to Melanie Stinnett, chief officer of Environmental Safety & Regulatory Affairs at Metro Tech.

School officials say Metro Tech has taken a proactive approach to campus health and hygiene measures by following the school’s Return to Campus Learning Plan.

“I couldn’t be more pleased of the tireless efforts of our Emergency Response Team. Adhering to the requirements of the Center for Disease Control, Oklahoma Department of Health and Oklahoma City County Health Department helped Metro Tech not only set a course of action, but also to plan for alternate training methods and work schedules needed by students and employees.” Superintendent Aaron Collins said. “In addition, our employees are working harder than ever to meet the needs of our customers.”

The school’s contact tracing team has investigated 156 instances of individuals arriving on campus without being cleared.

“Eighty-seven of those instances were determined to be unrelated to COVID-19 illness, 48 instances were determined to be reports of potential exposure and 21 instances were confirmed cases.” Stinnett concluded.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

LATEST HEADLINES: