Mom of 4 struggling as she and 3 of her children continue testing positive for COVID-19, leaving her out of work

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A mom of four in Oklahoma City is struggling Friday as she and three of her children have continued to test positive for COVID-19 since mid-October.

The mom, Sophia Rone, said money is running low since she is out of work as a daycare teacher. She said her work won’t let her come back until everyone in her home tests negative. As of right now, that hasn’t happened.

Sophia Rone and her family

“To tell people what I’m going through, physically, financially, emotionally, is really hard,” she said.

It’s been almost a month since Rone’s first positive test. After her, her kids started testing positive.

“It is scary,” she said.

Coronavirus numbers in Oklahoma continue to rise. There have been 131,751 cases statewide with 1,429 deaths since the pandemic began in March. In Oklahoma City, where Rone lives, there have been 20,419 cases with 208 deaths. City officials like Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said they are concerned.

“Our numbers in Oklahoma City, much like the state, are at their highest levels both for cases and hospitalizations,” Holt said.

“Stay home,” Rone said. “You don’t have to go and interact with people.”

According to Rone, being out of work with continuing positive tests has caused a struggle financially.

“I don’t have the money to pay these bills that are arriving,” she said. “It’s a hard thing to be a parent and have to figure out how you’re going to support your children, especially if you can’t go to work.”

Her kids struggle with asthma. She said the virus hasn’t affected them horribly, but she still worries as she continues to reach out for help.

“Sleepless nights,” Rone said. “Trying to reassure myself that everything is going to be fine.”

She thinks she may have gotten it from a family member. Her oldest daughter tested positive again this week, and they’re hoping she tests negative next week.

