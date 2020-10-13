OCCHD officials urge Oklahomans to celebrate Halloween within household to prevent COVID-19 exposure, spread

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City-County Health Department officials urge community members to celebrate Halloween within their own household to prevent exposure to COVID-19.

“We’ve now been through multiple holidays during the COVID pandemic, and after each holiday, there is a verified spike in cases as people are exposed to others outside of their household at parties and other organized events,” said Dr. Patrick McGough, DNP, executive director of OCCHD. “The virus doesn’t stop spreading for a holiday, and it is important you continue practicing the safety measures we’ve all become accustomed to: wearing a mask; washing hands; and watching your distance by staying at least 6 feet away from others outside your home.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers the following guidance to those who plan to participate in Halloween activities:

Trick-Or-Treating

Limit group sizes to 10 or less

Avoid large crowds while trick-or-treating

Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters

Give out treats outdoors, if possible

Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take

Wash hands before handling treats

Wear a mask A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.

Do NOT wear a costume mask over a cloth mask. It can make breathing more difficult.

wear a costume mask over a cloth mask. It can make breathing more difficult. Masks should NOT be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing

be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing Bring hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects or other people.

Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Parents: supervise young children using hand sanitizer.

Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home and before you eat any treats



Parties and/or events

When it comes to parties and events, OCCHD officials advise community members against large, indoor Halloween parties during the pandemic.

“However if you plan to organize an event, make it an outdoor event,” the news release states. “The gathering should be spaced out enough to ensure everyone has enough room to social distance, and event attendees need to wear masks. Prohibit activities that will generate screaming in close proximity to others.”

OCCHD officials helped Oklahoma City Zoo officials with COVID-19 prevention measures for the annual Haunt the Zoo event.

OCCHD’s guidance for Haunt the Zoo can be used for other events being planned in Oklahoma County. Visit occhd.org to view the guidance.

