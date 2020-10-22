Oklahoma COVID-19 hospitalizations hit another record high

Medical workers attend to a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. Researchers in England say they have the first evidence that a drug can improve survival from COVID-19. The drug is a cheap, widely available steroid called dexamethasone. Results released Tuesday show it reduced deaths by up to one third in severely ill hospitalized patients. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached yet another record high in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Department of Heath’s Executive Order Report, released Wednesday night, shows that hospitalizations for both confirmed COVID-19 cases and suspected COVID-19 cases stands at a combined 910 patients.

That number comes after multiple recent record-high COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma, including 781 on Oct. 15, 793 on Oct. 16 and 821 on Oct. 20.

Confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations also hit a record high in Oklahoma on Wednesday with 839 patients; 281 of those patients are in Intensive Care Units.

There are currently 71 patients in Oklahoma hospitals with suspected cases of COVID-19; 16 of those patients are in ICU.

COVID-19 hospitalizations and new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period have steadily climbed over the past few weeks.

New COVID-19 cases hit back-to-back record highs on Oct. 9 and Oct. 10, with 1,524 new cases on Oct. 9 and 1,533 new cases on Oct. 10. There were 1,475 new COVID cases on Tuesday and 1,307 on Wednesday. Oklahoma has had 110,855 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March.

COVID-19 deaths have also been getting higher and higher in the state. OSDH reported 19 new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, one day after reporting 18 new deaths.

The highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a 24-hour period was 21 deaths on April 21. There have been 1,210 COVID-19 deaths in the state since March.

Gov. Kevin Stitt and state health officials announced a new four-tier plan to address the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday.

There are 14,666 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

OSDH reports that there have been 94,979 recoveries since March.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

