Oklahoma COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma, which includes both confirmed and suspected cases, has reached a new high.

The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma stands at 749, the highest number yet since the pandemic began in March, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Executive Order Report released Thursday night.

That figure includes 654 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 95 cases being investigated for the virus.

Of the 654 confirmed COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, 240 are in an Intensive Care Unit. Of the 95 suspected cases, 25 are in ICU, according to the report.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma have been climbing. There were 738 combined COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state on Wednesday.

Coronavirus hospitalizations were in the 500s to 600s range since mid-July.

OSDH reported 1,212 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours on Thursday morning.

OSDH data shows that the state has had 95,564 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

Ten additional deaths caused by coronavirus were reported by OSDH officials on Thursday, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,085.

The highest number of Oklahoma COVID-19 deaths in a single day was 21 deaths on April 21. Another high number, 19 deaths, was reported on Aug. 26.

Officials stated early Thursday that there are 13,190 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

So far, 81,289 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus, according to OSDH officials.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

