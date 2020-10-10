Oklahoma health experts concerned by record-breaking COVID-19 numbers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma health experts say the state is trending in the wrong direction when it comes to COVID-19 numbers.

Friday was another record-breaking day for the state, after seeing 1,524 new cases of the virus in 24 hours.

The last time Oklahoma saw a new daily case count this high was in July, with 1,400 new cases in one day.

The state saw its first case of the virus on March 6, 217 days ago. Since then, 1,091 people have lost their lives after being infected. Those numbers average out to about five people dying every day since March 6.

“How many of us would have predicted or told Oklahomans that on average, five Oklahomans are going to die every single day?” asked Dr. Dale Bratzler, the state’s Chief COVID-19 officer.

Our state’s hospitals are also quickly reaching capacity. As of Friday, 758 COVID patients were in the hospital, which is another new record. Oklahoma set hospitalization records four times in the past week.

“We’re going to continue to see deaths from this disease,” said Bratzler.

Just last week, Stillwater Medical Center completely filled up, forcing administrators to activate its surge plan.

Dr. George Monks, with the Oklahoma State Medical Association, says hospitals are among the top on his list of concerns.

“The metrics aren’t good. Oklahoma is not doing very well with COVID right now. We should expect that we’re gonna continue to see patients being admitted into the hospital,” said Monks.

According to this week’s Epidemiology Report, 512 people were hospitalized in the last week alone, a nearly 35 percent increase from the week before.

Fifty of the total people infected with COVID-19 in the last week died.

“Oklahoma is overdue for some good news and, unfortunately, we didn’t get that today,” said Monks.

In Oklahoma County, COVID-19 cases remain the highest. Oklahoma City’s mask mandate is set to expire October 20. Mayor David Holt tells KFOR the City Council will discuss the possibility of extending the mandate next Tuesday.

KFOR reached out to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office as well to ask about the state’s COVID-19 response. His office tells us, “The Governor continues to stay in contact state health officials and will make possible changes to the state’s response as recommended by experts.”

