Oklahoma House Democrats call for special session to renew safety provisions after a surge in COVID-19 cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma Democratic Caucus will held a news conference calling on state leadership to call special session after a surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

State Representative Emily Virgin posted on social media about the event happening on the outside the State Capitol.

They are also urging the Governor to enact a statewide mask order.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and State Commissioner of Health Lance Frye and health care leaders will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon at 2pm at the OU Health Sciences Center.

