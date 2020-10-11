Oklahoma sees 766 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported 766 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma in the last 24 hours, and 3 more deaths.

There have now been 99,387 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March, according to OSDH.

There have been 1,098 coronavirus-caused deaths since the start of the pandemic.

OSDH reported a 1,533-case increase on Saturday. There were 98,621 total cases in the state on Saturday since March.

There are currently 13,769 active COVID-19 cases in the state, 124 less active cases than on Saturday, a 0.9 percent decrease.

Officials have not released the most up-to-date number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

OSDH reported that there were 749 people in Oklahoma hospitals with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Officials reported Sunday that 84,520 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Oklahoma since March.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 686 (10 deaths) (560 recovered)

Alfalfa: 90 (74 recovered)

Atoka: 360 (1 death) (305 recovered)

Beaver: 72 (59 recovered)

Beckham: 720 (8 deaths) (527 recovered)

Blaine: 155 (1 death) (135 recovered)

Bryan: 1,202 (5 deaths) (974 recovered)

Caddo: 964 (22 deaths) (772 recovered)

Canadian: 2,870 (19 deaths) (2,387 recovered)

Carter: 657 (9 deaths) (546 recovered)

Cherokee: 1,239 (8 deaths) (1,038 recovered)

Choctaw: 371 (2 deaths) (314 recovered)

Cimarron: 32 (29 recovered)

Cleveland: 7,000 (82 deaths) (6,014 recovered)

Coal: 77 (68 recovered)

Comanche: 1,911 (13 deaths) (1,641 recovered)

Cotton: 76 (3 deaths) (61 recovered)

Craig: 572 (1 death) (503 recovered)

Creek: 1,348 (35 deaths) (1,142 recovered)

Custer: 917 (1 death) (724 recovered)

Delaware: 1,017 (26 deaths) (734 recovered)

Dewey: 75 (1 death) (64 recovered)

Ellis: 15 (12 recovered)

Garfield: 2,052 (22 deaths) (1,661 recovered)

Garvin: 496 (5 deaths) (378 recovered)

Grady: 1,340 (13 deaths) (1,121 recovered)

Grant: 65 (1 death) (50 recovered)

Greer: 122 (8 deaths) (97 recovered)

Harmon: 59 (45 recovered)

Harper: 41 (1 death) (29 recovered)

Haskell: 331 (4 deaths) (274 recovered)

Hughes: 325 (4 deaths) (280 recovered)

Jackson: 943 (10 deaths) (789 recovered)

Jefferson: 56 (42 recovered)

Johnston: 242 (4 deaths) (180 recovered)

Kay: 743 (15 deaths) (621 recovered)

Kingfisher: 445 (2 deaths) (376 recovered)

Kiowa: 117 (2 deaths) (78 recovered)

Latimer: 167 (2 deaths) (135 recovered)

Le Flore: 1,394 (21 deaths) (1,173 recovered)

Lincoln: 628 (10 deaths) (449 recovered)

Logan: 638 (2 deaths) (516 recovered)

Love: 235 (1 death) (192 recovered)

Major: 124 (2 death) (97 recovered)

Marshall: 215 (2 deaths) (181 recovered)

Mayes: 807 (11 deaths) (627 recovered)

McClain: 1,073 (7 deaths) (877 recovered)

McCurtain: 1,407 (35 deaths) (1,217 recovered)

McIntosh: 392 (8 deaths) (322 recovered)

Murray: 221 (2 deaths) (149 recovered)

Muskogee: 2,086 (26 deaths) (1,743 recovered)

Noble: 163 (3 deaths) (146 recovered)

Nowata: 196 (4 deaths) (141 recovered)

Okfuskee: 203 (5 deaths) (133 recovered)

Oklahoma: 20,431 (201 deaths) (17,678 recovered)

Okmulgee: 955 (8 deaths) (821 recovered)

Osage: 1,222 (13 deaths) (998 recovered)

Other: 23 (6 recovered)

Ottawa: 1,047 (8 deaths) (868 recovered)

Pawnee: 286 (5 deaths) (249 recovered)

Payne: 2,554 (8 deaths) (2,295 recovered)

Pittsburg: 1,082 (20 deaths) (934 recovered)

Pontotoc: 551 (3 deaths) (434 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 1,749 (11 deaths) (1,364 recovered)

Pushmataha: 222 (3 deaths) (170 recovered)

Roger Mills: 78 (1 death) (51 recovered)

Rogers: 2,118 (53 deaths) (1,816 recovered)

Seminole: 624 (6 deaths) (453 recovered)

Sequoyah: 1,051 (12 deaths) (885 recovered)

Stephens: 523 (6 deaths) (436 recovered)

Texas: 1,673 (10 deaths) (1,544 recovered)

Tillman: 123 (2 deaths) (105 recovered)

Tulsa: 19,138 (176 deaths) (16,886 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,652 (27 deaths) (1,472 recovered)

Washington: 1,118 (41 deaths) (959 recovered)

Washita: 126 (89 recovered)

Woods: 122 (112 recovered)

Woodward: 1,167 (5 deaths) (1,093 recovered)

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

