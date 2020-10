Oklahoma sees 796 new COVID cases, 3 more deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There have been 796 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Oklahoma in the last 24 hours, as well as 3 additional deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

There have now been 1,171 deaths and 107,299 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March, according to OSDH.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

There are currently 14,485 active COVID-19 cases in the state, 5 less active cases than on Saturday.

Officials have not released the most up-to-date number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

OSDH reported that there were 793 people in Oklahoma hospitals with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Officials reported Sunday that 91,643 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Oklahoma since March.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 717 (11 deaths) (586 recovered)

Alfalfa: 110 (84 recovered)

Atoka: 398 (1 death) (342 recovered)

Beaver: 79 (65 recovered)

Beckham: 813 (10 deaths) (631 recovered)

Blaine: 180 (1 death) (148 recovered)

Bryan: 1,360 (11 deaths) (1,092 recovered)

Caddo: 1,053 (24 deaths) (877 recovered)

Canadian: 3,350 (21 deaths) (2,669 recovered)

Carter: 731 (9 deaths) (600 recovered)

Cherokee: 1,303 (8 deaths) (1,111 recovered)

Choctaw: 402 (2 deaths) (351 recovered)

Cimarron: 34 (31 recovered)

Cleveland: 7,575 (85 deaths) (6,520 recovered)

Coal: 79 (73 recovered)

Comanche: 2,104 (16 deaths) (1,811 recovered)

Cotton: 89 (3 deaths) (67 recovered)

Craig: 594 (2 deaths) (523 recovered)

Creek: 1,458 (36 deaths) (1,251 recovered)

Custer: 991 (3 deaths) (835 recovered)

Delaware: 1,134 (27 deaths) (852 recovered)

Dewey: 78 (1 death) (70 recovered)

Ellis: 19 (14 recovered)

Garfield: 2,218 (23 deaths) (1,836 recovered)

Garvin: 569 (6 deaths) (440 recovered)

Grady: 1,458 (14 deaths) (1,239 recovered)

Grant: 74 (1 death) (55 recovered)

Greer: 132 (8 deaths) (107 recovered)

Harmon: 62 (53 recovered)

Harper: 47 (1 death) (32 recovered)

Haskell: 351 (5 deaths) (302 recovered)

Hughes: 358 (4 deaths) (296 recovered)

Jackson: 1,018 (11 deaths) (866 recovered)

Jefferson: 66 (49 recovered)

Johnston: 260 (4 deaths) (215 recovered)

Kay: 792 (15 deaths) (689 recovered)

Kingfisher: 488 (2 deaths) (418 recovered)

Kiowa: 151 (2 deaths) (97 recovered)

Latimer: 178 (2 deaths) (150 recovered)

Le Flore: 1,534 (21 deaths) (1,320 recovered)

Lincoln: 711 (13 deaths) (544 recovered)

Logan: 728 (2 deaths) (597 recovered)

Love: 251 (1 death) (222 recovered)

Major: 135 (2 death) (111 recovered)

Marshall: 251 (2 deaths) (201 recovered)

Mayes: 871 (11 deaths) (710 recovered)

McClain: 1,169 (9 deaths) (965 recovered)

McCurtain: 1,530 (37 deaths) (1,284 recovered)

McIntosh: 445 (9 deaths) (355 recovered)

Murray: 254 (2 deaths) (192 recovered)

Muskogee: 2,176 (28 deaths) (1,878 recovered)

Noble: 170 (3 deaths) (153 recovered)

Nowata: 222 (4 deaths) (155 recovered)

Okfuskee: 284 (6 deaths) (175 recovered)

Oklahoma: 21,854 (216 deaths) (18,937 recovered)

Okmulgee: 1,073 (8 deaths) (880 recovered)

Osage: 1,323 (13 deaths) (1,156 recovered)

Other: 21 (6 recovered)

Ottawa: 1,131 (8 deaths) (948 recovered)

Pawnee: 306 (5 deaths) (265 recovered)

Payne: 2,680 (10 deaths) (2,451 recovered)

Pittsburg: 1,172 (20 deaths) (985 recovered)

Pontotoc: 626 (4 deaths) (493 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 1,887 (12 deaths) (1,578 recovered)

Pushmataha: 248 (4 deaths) (203 recovered)

Roger Mills: 85 (2 deaths) (65 recovered)

Rogers: 2,260 (53 deaths) (1,938 recovered)

Seminole: 677 (6 deaths) (536 recovered)

Sequoyah: 1,130 (13 deaths) (946 recovered)

Stephens: 600 (8 deaths) (467 recovered)

Texas: 1,721 (10 deaths) (1,615 recovered)

Tillman: 134 (2 deaths) (118 recovered)

Tulsa: 20,322 (185 deaths) (17,812 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,750 (27 deaths) (1,553 recovered)

Washington: 1,207 (41 deaths) (1,023 recovered)

Washita: 152 (108 recovered)

Woods: 147 (122 recovered)

Woodward: 1,189 (5 deaths) (1,129 recovered)

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

