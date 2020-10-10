Oklahoma sets another record high for 24-hour COVID-19 case increase – 1,533

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are 1,533 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, another record high 24-hour coronavirus case increase, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Saturday.

There have now been 98,621 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March, according to OSDH.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

OSDH also reported four additional COVID-19 deaths. There have been 1,095 coronavirus-caused deaths since the start of the pandemic.

OSDH reported a 1,524-case increase on Friday, which at the time was the highest 24-hour case increase since the pandemic started. There were 97,088 total cases in the state on Friday since March.

There are currently 13,893 active COVID-19 cases in the state, 378 more active cases than on Friday, a 2.8 percent increase.

Officials have not released the most up-to-date number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

OSDH reported that there were 749 people in Oklahoma hospitals with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Officials reported Saturday that 83,633 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Oklahoma since March.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 688 (10 deaths) (555 recovered)

Alfalfa: 87 (68 recovered)

Atoka: 358 (1 death) (303 recovered)

Beaver: 72 (57 recovered)

Beckham: 719 (8 deaths) (497 recovered)

Blaine: 155 (1 death) (132 recovered)

Bryan: 1,194 (5 deaths) (962 recovered)

Caddo: 952 (21 deaths) (762 recovered)

Canadian: 2,828 (18 deaths) (2,341 recovered)

Carter: 652 (9 deaths) (540 recovered)

Cherokee: 1,237 (8 deaths) (1,032 recovered)

Choctaw: 368 (2 deaths) (311 recovered)

Cimarron: 32 (26 recovered)

Cleveland: 6,936 (81 deaths) (5,966 recovered)

Coal: 78 (67 recovered)

Comanche: 1,900 (13 deaths) (1,624 recovered)

Cotton: 76 (3 deaths) (61 recovered)

Craig: 567 (1 death) (499 recovered)

Creek: 1,340 (35 deaths) (1,129 recovered)

Custer: 900 (1 death) (708 recovered)

Delaware: 1,001 (26 deaths) (727 recovered)

Dewey: 75 (1 death) (64 recovered)

Ellis: 15 (12 recovered)

Garfield: 2,025 (22 deaths) (1,627 recovered)

Garvin: 474 (5 deaths) (370 recovered)

Grady: 1,330 (13 deaths) (1,100 recovered)

Grant: 63 (1 death) (49 recovered)

Greer: 122 (8 deaths) (97 recovered)

Harmon: 59 (45 recovered)

Harper: 37 (1 death) (29 recovered)

Haskell: 329 (4 deaths) (274 recovered)

Hughes: 322 (4 deaths) (280 recovered)

Jackson: 937 (10 deaths) (781 recovered)

Jefferson: 56 (42 recovered)

Johnston: 241 (4 deaths) (178 recovered)

Kay: 741 (15 deaths) (613 recovered)

Kingfisher: 442 (2 deaths) (368 recovered)

Kiowa: 112 (2 deaths) (77 recovered)

Latimer: 167 (2 deaths) (134 recovered)

Le Flore: 1,387 (21 deaths) (1,157 recovered)

Lincoln: 619 (10 deaths) (446 recovered)

Logan: 630 (2 deaths) (500 recovered)

Love: 234 (1 death) (186 recovered)

Major: 117 (2 death) (95 recovered)

Marshall: 212 (2 deaths) (177 recovered)

Mayes: 807 (11 deaths) (620 recovered)

McClain: 1,044 (7 deaths) (866 recovered)

McCurtain: 1,401 (35 deaths) (1,208 recovered)

McIntosh: 388 (8 deaths) (316 recovered)

Murray: 213 (2 deaths) (147 recovered)

Muskogee: 2,077 (26 deaths) (1,736 recovered)

Noble: 163 (3 deaths) (146 recovered)

Nowata: 197 (4 deaths) (141 recovered)

Okfuskee: 199 (5 deaths) (133 recovered)

Oklahoma: 20,207 (201 deaths) (17,562 recovered)

Okmulgee: 951 (8 deaths) (817 recovered)

Osage: 1,222 (13 deaths) (919 recovered)

Other: 39 (7 recovered)

Ottawa: 1,043 (8 deaths) (865 recovered)

Pawnee: 285 (5 deaths) (247 recovered)

Payne: 2,546 (8 deaths) (2,276 recovered)

Pittsburg: 1,057 (20 deaths) (932 recovered)

Pontotoc: 541 (3 deaths) (422 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 1,726 (11 deaths) (1,348 recovered)

Pushmataha: 219 (3 deaths) (169 recovered)

Roger Mills: 78 (1 death) (49 recovered)

Rogers: 2,121 (53 deaths) (1,799 recovered)

Seminole: 617 (6 deaths) (445 recovered)

Sequoyah: 1,052 (12 deaths) (880 recovered)

Stephens: 521 (6 deaths) (428 recovered)

Texas: 1,668 (10 deaths) (1,534 recovered)

Tillman: 122 (2 deaths) (104 recovered)

Tulsa: 19,064 (176 deaths) (16,776 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,649 (27 deaths) (1,456 recovered)

Washington: 1,110 (41 deaths) (957 recovered)

Washita: 121 (86 recovered)

Woods: 122 (112 recovered)

Woodward: 1,165 (5 deaths) (1,062 recovered)

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

(NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Via Unsplash

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

LATEST HEADLINES: