OSDH: 1,051 new COVID cases in Oklahoma, 4 additional deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There have been 1,051 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma in the last 24 hours, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

In addition, four more Oklahomans have died from the virus.

There are currently 15,946 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Officials have not released the most up-to-date number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

OSDH reported that there were 956 people in Oklahoma hospitals with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 on Friday. That’s the highest number of COVID-19 patients in Oklahoma hospitals since the pandemic began.

Officials reported Sunday that 99,541 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Oklahoma since March.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 788 (11 deaths) (612 recovered)

Alfalfa: 117 (100 recovered)

Atoka: 435 (1 death) (369 recovered)

Beaver: 88 (1 death) (76 recovered)

Beckham: 891 (11 deaths) (700 recovered)

Blaine: 209 (1 death) (165 recovered)

Bryan: 1,501 (11 deaths) (1,219 recovered)

Caddo: 1,138 (26 deaths) (971 recovered)

Canadian: 3,846 (23 deaths) (3,061 recovered)

Carter: 840 (10 deaths) (674 recovered)

Cherokee: 1,383 (8 deaths) (1,184 recovered)

Choctaw: 443 (2 deaths) (371 recovered)

Cimarron: 37 (33 recovered)

Cleveland: 8,311 (89 deaths) (7,096 recovered)

Coal: 96 (77 recovered)

Comanche: 2,372 (17 deaths) (1,999 recovered)

Cotton: 97 (3 deaths) (71 recovered)

Craig: 615 (2 deaths) (562 recovered)

Creek: 1,562 (37 deaths) (1,347 recovered)

Custer: 1,084 (4 deaths) (951 recovered)

Delaware: 1,240 (27 deaths) (1,019 recovered)

Dewey: 93 (1 death) (74 recovered)

Ellis: 22 (16 recovered)

Garfield: 2,398 (27 deaths) (2,021 recovered)

Garvin: 653 (6 deaths) (526 recovered)

Grady: 1,605 (16 deaths) (1,369 recovered)

Grant: 99 (1 death) (71 recovered)

Greer: 151 (8 deaths) (119 recovered)

Harmon: 68 (59 recovered)

Harper: 67 (1 death) (43 recovered)

Haskell: 376 (5 deaths) (320 recovered)

Hughes: 395 (4 deaths) (328 recovered)

Jackson: 1,114 (13 deaths) (964 recovered)

Jefferson: 76 (60 recovered)

Johnston: 286 (4 deaths) (240 recovered)

Kay: 868 (16 deaths) (757 recovered)

Kingfisher: 544 (3 deaths) (462 recovered)

Kiowa: 172 (3 deaths) (135 recovered)

Latimer: 207 (2 deaths) (161 recovered)

Le Flore: 1,637 (22 deaths) (1,451 recovered)

Lincoln: 781 (21 deaths) (640 recovered)

Logan: 843 (2 deaths) (689 recovered)

Love: 272 (1 death) (243 recovered)

Major: 170 (2 death) (131 recovered)

Marshall: 271 (2 deaths) (220 recovered)

Mayes: 972 (13 deaths) (784 recovered)

McClain: 1,310 (10 deaths) (1,087 recovered)

McCurtain: 1,614 (39 deaths) (1,369 recovered)

McIntosh: 506 (10 deaths) (401 recovered)

Murray: 299 (2 deaths) (236 recovered)

Muskogee: 2,321 (28 deaths) (1,981 recovered)

Noble: 175 (3 deaths) (158 recovered)

Nowata: 253 (4 deaths) (193 recovered)

Okfuskee: 544 (6 deaths) (207 recovered)

Oklahoma: 23,565 (227 deaths) (20,264 recovered)

Okmulgee: 1,219 (8 deaths) (943 recovered)

Osage: 1,378 (13 deaths) (1,248 recovered)

Other: 6 (3 recovered)

Ottawa: 1,226 (9 deaths) (1,063 recovered)

Pawnee: 331 (5 deaths) (289 recovered)

Payne: 2,791 (12 deaths) (2,571 recovered)

Pittsburg: 1,239 (20 deaths) (1,072 recovered)

Pontotoc: 775 (4 deaths) (565 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 2,174 (14 deaths) (1,751 recovered)

Pushmataha: 265 (5 deaths) (227 recovered)

Roger Mills: 89 (4 deaths) (74 recovered)

Rogers: 2,415 (54 deaths) (2,077 recovered)

Seminole: 783 (6 deaths) (607 recovered)

Sequoyah: 1,231 (13 deaths) (1,022 recovered)

Stephens: 703 (8 deaths) (536 recovered)

Texas: 1,778 (10 deaths) (1,676 recovered)

Tillman: 146 (3 deaths) (122 recovered)

Tulsa: 21,584 (200 deaths) (19,026 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,878 (29 deaths) (1,672 recovered)

Washington: 1,302 (41 deaths) (1,120 recovered)

Washita: 179 (136 recovered)

Woods: 181 (135 recovered)

Woodward: 1,243 (5 deaths) (1,170 recovered)

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

The Centers for Disease, Control and Prevention recommends that community members take the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

• Avoid close contact with those who are sick.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve.

• Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose.

• Disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.

• Stay at home, if possible.

• If you must go out, practice social distancing, leaving at least six feet between you and other people.

• Avoid gatherings that include more than 10 people.

The CDC lists the following recommendations for those who have had close contact – within 6 feet for approximately 15 minutes – with an individual who has COVID-19:

• Stay home until 14 days after last exposure and maintain social distance (at least 6 feet) from others at all times

• Self-monitor for symptoms

• Check temperature twice a day

• Watch for fever, cough, or shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19

• Avoid contact with people at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19

• Follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop

