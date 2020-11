OSDH: 1,349 new COVID cases in Oklahoma, 8 more deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There have been 1,349 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma in the last 24 hours, as well as 8 additional deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The state’s total number of cases since March now stands at 124,111. The total number of deaths is 1,345.

OSDH reported Sunday that the total number of active cases in the state is 15,684, which is 551 more cases than Saturday.

790 more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 107,082.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 855 (11 deaths) (654 recovered)

Alfalfa: 132 (117 recovered)

Atoka: 467 (1 death) (404 recovered)

Beaver: 99 (1 death) (82 recovered)

Beckham: 949 (11 deaths) (803 recovered)

Blaine: 225 (1 death) (186 recovered)

Bryan: 1,655 (14 deaths) (1,359 recovered)

Caddo: 1,187 (26 deaths) (1,049 recovered)

Canadian: 4,208 (23 deaths) (3,503 recovered)

Carter: 924 (10 deaths) (752 recovered)

Cherokee: 1,439 (8 deaths) (1,242 recovered)

Choctaw: 488 (2 deaths) (401 recovered)

Cimarron: 40 (39 recovered)

Cleveland: 8,726 (105 deaths) (7,603 recovered)

Coal: 119 (86 recovered)

Comanche: 2,590 (18 deaths) (2,188 recovered)

Cotton: 110 (3 deaths) (85 recovered)

Craig: 649 (2 deaths) (583 recovered)

Creek: 1,651 (39 deaths) (1,440 recovered)

Custer: 1,129 (7 deaths) (1,027 recovered)

Delaware: 1,319 (28 deaths) (1,106 recovered)

Dewey: 94 (1 death) (85 recovered)

Ellis: 30 (19 recovered)

Garfield: 2,543 (28 deaths) (2,197 recovered)

Garvin: 774 (6 deaths) (596 recovered)

Grady: 1,692 (16 deaths) (1,477 recovered)

Grant: 114 (2 deaths) (82 recovered)

Greer: 159 (8 deaths) (132 recovered)

Harmon: 78 (61 recovered)

Harper: 80 (2 deaths) (62 recovered)

Haskell: 404 (5 deaths) (346 recovered)

Hughes: 422 (6 deaths) (349 recovered)

Jackson: 1,189 (14 deaths) (1,043 recovered)

Jefferson: 90 (67 recovered)

Johnston: 310 (4 deaths) (254 recovered)

Kay: 920 (16 deaths) (788 recovered)

Kingfisher: 591 (3 deaths) (509 recovered)

Kiowa: 191 (3 deaths) (157 recovered)

Latimer: 231 (2 deaths) (182 recovered)

Le Flore: 1,749 (24 deaths) (1,543 recovered)

Lincoln: 836 (22 deaths) (710 recovered)

Logan: 907 (2 deaths) (769 recovered)

Love: 292 (1 death) (256 recovered)

Major: 204 (2 death) (159 recovered)

Marshall: 295 (2 deaths) (253 recovered)

Mayes: 1,018 (15 deaths) (858 recovered)

McClain: 1,416 (14 deaths) (1,178 recovered)

McCurtain: 1,671 (41 deaths) (1,460 recovered)

McIntosh: 526 (10 deaths) (450 recovered)

Murray: 337 (3 deaths) (272 recovered)

Muskogee: 2,461 (28 deaths) (2,090 recovered)

Noble: 205 (3 deaths) (164 recovered)

Nowata: 272 (4 deaths) (229 recovered)

Okfuskee: 582 (8 deaths) (299 recovered)

Oklahoma: 24,869 (232 deaths) (21,466 recovered)

Okmulgee: 1,313 (14 deaths) (1,067 recovered)

Osage: 1,427 (15 deaths) (1,314 recovered)

Other: 3 (1 recovered)

Ottawa: 1,300 (19 deaths) (1,139 recovered)

Pawnee: 349 (5 deaths) (309 recovered)

Payne: 2,917 (14 deaths) (2,689 recovered)

Pittsburg: 1,303 (21 deaths) (1,161 recovered)

Pontotoc: 877 (5 deaths) (669 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 2,326 (15 deaths) (1,916 recovered)

Pushmataha: 298 (6 deaths) (246 recovered)

Roger Mills: 92 (4 deaths) (77 recovered)

Rogers: 2,608 (55 deaths) (2,216 recovered)

Seminole: 847 (6 deaths) (698 recovered)

Sequoyah: 1,302 (14 deaths) (1,106 recovered)

Stephens: 813 (8 deaths) (619 recovered)

Texas: 1,849 (10 deaths) (1,728 recovered)

Tillman: 160 (4 deaths) (134 recovered)

Tulsa: 22,742 (214 deaths) (20,205 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,995 (31 deaths) (1,788 recovered)

Washington: 1,397 (42 deaths) (1,222 recovered)

Washita: 193 (158 recovered)

Woods: 190 (154 recovered)

Woodward: 1,297 (6 deaths) (1,195 recovered)

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

(NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Via Unsplash

Continued Coronavirus Coverage