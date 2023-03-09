Travelers pass a sign near a COVID-19 testing site in Terminal E at Logan Airport, on Dec. 21, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health says there are almost 5,000 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

The OSDH announced in March 2022 that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from OSDH shows that the state has had 1,290,929 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an overall increase of 3,551 cases from last week’s numbers.

Officials believe there are 4,986 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

The CDC says Oklahoma has seen 17,972 deaths, which is an increase of 32 deaths from last week’s data.

According to officials, there were 156 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Officials also noted that there were 24 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.