OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health says almost 80 new COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the Sooner State since last week.

OSDH announced in March 2022 that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,265,785 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an overall increase of 4,475 cases from last week’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 7,977 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 17,581 deaths, which is an increase of 79 deaths from last week’s data.

Officials say there were 297 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Authorities also noted that there were 30 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.