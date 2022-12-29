FILE – A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children’s hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health leaders in the Sooner State say hospitalizations related to COVID-19 are on the rise.

OSDH announced in March 2022 that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,250,013 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an overall increase of 5,892 cases from last week’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 9,395 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 17,412 deaths, which is an increase of 29 deaths from last week’s data.

Officials say there were 322 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Authorities also noted that there were 15 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.