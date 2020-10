OSDH: Oklahoma COVID-19 death toll passes 1,000, cases rise by 990

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There have been 990 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma in the last 24 hours, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

There were 11 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,004.

On Saturday, data from OSDH shows that the state has had 83,510 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

OSDH officials have not released the most up-to-date number of people currently hospitalized due to the virus.

On Friday, officials reported that there were 590 people hospitalized with either a confirmed or presumptive case of COVID-19.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 614 (10 deaths) (475 recovered)

Alfalfa: 64 (39 recovered)

Atoka: 293 (1 death) (253 recovered)

Beaver: 54 (48 recovered)

Beckham: 404 (1 death) (186 recovered)

Blaine: 126 (1 death) (97 recovered)

Bryan: 940 (4 deaths) (765 recovered)

Caddo: 758 (21 deaths) (618 recovered)

Canadian: 2,210 (17 deaths) (1,786 recovered)

Carter: 549 (8 deaths) (466 recovered)

Cherokee: 1,070 (8 deaths) (843 recovered)

Choctaw: 316 (2 deaths) (274 recovered)

Cimarron: 24 (21 recovered)

Cleveland: 5,967 (70 deaths) (5,067 recovered)

Coal: 70 (63 recovered)

Comanche: 1,578 (13 deaths) (1,381 recovered)

Cotton: 68 (3 deaths) (60 recovered)

Craig: 501 (1 death) (388 recovered)

Creek: 1,138 (33 deaths) (954 recovered)

Custer: 666 (438 recovered)

Delaware: 741 (25 deaths) (608 recovered)

Dewey: 66 (1 death) (46 recovered)

Ellis: 11 (7 recovered)

Garfield: 1,634 (20 deaths) (1,284 recovered)

Garvin: 367 (5 deaths) (310 recovered)

Grady: 1,059 (11 deaths) (740 recovered)

Grant: 46 (35 recovered)

Greer: 108 (8 deaths) (86 recovered)

Harmon: 43 (40 recovered)

Harper: 29 (1 death) (24 recovered)

Haskell: 278 (4 deaths) (214 recovered)

Hughes: 296 (4 deaths) (254 recovered)

Jackson: 759 (10 deaths) (662 recovered)

Jefferson: 42 (37 recovered)

Johnston: 165 (4 deaths) (126 recovered)

Kay: 585 (13 deaths) (427 recovered)

Kingfisher: 345 (2 deaths) (303 recovered)

Kiowa: 75 (2 deaths) (56 recovered)

Latimer: 136 (2 deaths) (122 recovered)

Le Flore: 1,102 (17 deaths) (883 recovered)

Lincoln: 441 (10 deaths) (355 recovered)

Logan: 467 (1 death) (373 recovered)

Love: 174 (1 death) (149 recovered)

Major: 90 (1 death) (66 recovered)

Marshall: 180 (2 deaths) (161 recovered)

Mayes: 628 (11 deaths) (468 recovered)

McClain: 854 (7 deaths) (703 recovered)

McCurtain: 1,273 (34 deaths) (1,093 recovered)

McIntosh: 319 (5 deaths) (263 recovered)

Murray: 137 (1 death) (107 recovered)

Muskogee: 1,822 (22 deaths) (1,547 recovered)

Noble: 151 (2 deaths) (129 recovered)

Nowata: 143 (4 deaths) (124 recovered)

Okfuskee: 138 (4 deaths) (109 recovered)

Oklahoma: 17,711 (194 deaths) (15,137 recovered)

Okmulgee: 833 (7 deaths) (711 recovered)

Osage: 903 (13 deaths) (730 recovered)

Other: 50 (9 recovered)

Ottawa: 858 (6 deaths) (739 recovered)

Pawnee: 253 (3 deaths) (231 recovered)

Payne: 2,215 (6 deaths) (1,861 recovered)

Pittsburg: 958 (19 deaths) (806 recovered)

Pontotoc: 404 (3 deaths) (313 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 1,331 (10 deaths) (1,068 recovered)

Pushmataha: 163 (2 deaths) (136 recovered)

Roger Mills: 46 (1 death) (17 recovered)

Rogers: 1,852 (50 deaths) (1,468 recovered)

Seminole: 448 (6 deaths) (359 recovered)

Sequoyah: 873 (11 deaths) (693 recovered)

Stephens: 432 (5 deaths) (319 recovered)

Texas: 1,507 (9 deaths) (1,342 recovered)

Tillman: 93 (2 deaths) (77 recovered)

Tulsa: 16,793 (160 deaths) (15,156 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,467 (26 deaths) (1,306 recovered)

Washington: 989 (40 deaths) (891 recovered)

Washita: 78 (44 recovered)

Woods: 108 (38 recovered)

Woodward: 1,031 (4 deaths) (170 recovered).

In all, officials believe there are 12,752 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Saturday, officials believe 69,754 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

