OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health says COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Sooner State are continuing to rise.

OSDH announced in March 2022 that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,232,202 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an overall increase of 6,205 cases from last week’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 8,040 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 17,316 deaths, which is an increase of 45 deaths from last week’s data.

Officials say there were 269 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Authorities also noted that there were 16 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.