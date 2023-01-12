OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health says over 17,500 Oklahomans have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in 2020.

OSDH announced in March 2022 that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,261,310 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an overall increase of 5,637 cases from last week’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 9,629 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 17,502 deaths, which is an increase of 59 deaths from last week’s data.

Officials say there were 316 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Authorities also noted that there were 35 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.