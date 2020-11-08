OSDH releases statement regarding corrected COVID-19 daily case count, now 4,507

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Sunday that Saturday’s (November 7) COVID-19 daily case count for the state has been corrected to 4,507.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said the following in a statement released Sunday:

“Today’s individual case number, 4,507, is a corrected version of yesterday’s number with all duplicate cases removed. Today we will not be releasing a new daily case number, allowing our data reporting system to catch up and ensure duplications are removed from the daily number prior to release moving forward. Starting tomorrow, the daily number released will not include any duplicates. We are committed to giving the public and media accurate and transparent data, and this will ensure the daily number reflects the actual case count. We will continue to point to the 7-day average, percent positivity and hospitalizations in addition to the daily number to give a more complete picture of trends. We have no reason to believe our revised number is an anomaly, but instead shows community spread is occurring. We continue to urge all Oklahomans to take this highly-contagious virus seriously and act immediately to avoid large gatherings, wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance to others. Together we can bring these numbers down and protect our friends, family and neighbors.”

The corrected total of 4,507 cases still remains a record-high daily total of cases for the state.

