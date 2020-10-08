Rep. Horn & dean of OU’s Hudson College of Public Health to host virtual healthcare town hall

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Rep. Kendra Horn and an official from the University of Oklahoma’s Hudson College of Public Health will hold a Healthcare Town Hall to discuss COVID-19 and other healthcare concerns.

Horn (OK-5) and Dr. Gary Raskob, Dean of the Hudson College of Public Health, will gather with public health officials, hospital administrators and healthcare leaders for the town hall, which will cover COVID-19 updates, the rising cost of prescription drugs and access to affordable quality healthcare.

The town hall will be streamed live from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, on Horn’s official Facebook page.

“As COVID-19 cases spike in Oklahoma, we have to listen to the advice and guidance of our public health professionals to save lives and ignite the economy,” Horn said. “I am proud to bring together this panel of doctors, public health officials, and healthcare leaders to discuss the overlapping issues Oklahomans are facing. In addition to the coronavirus, Oklahomans still face the rising cost of prescription drugs and barriers to accessing healthcare. I am committed to increasing access to quality healthcare for all Oklahomans. Especially, in the midst of the greatest public health crisis in a century, everyone should have access to care to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities.”

Raskob said Hudson College of Public Health administrators, along with administrators at OU Medicine, are honored to work with Horn in facilitating discussion of important health issues.

“We look forward to a productive discussion with key public health and healthcare stakeholders in Oklahoma,” Raskob said.

The following panelists will participate in the town hall:

Congresswoman Kendra Horn

Dr. Gary Raskob, Dean and Regents Professor, Epidemiology and Medicine – OU Hudson College of Public Health, University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center

Dr. Dale W. Bratzler, Professor and Chair, Department of Health Administration and Policy, Hudson College of Public Health, Professor, College of Medicine; Enterprise Chief Quality Officer, OU Medicine – OU Medicine, University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center

Dr. Lance Frye, Commissioner of Health – OU Medicine, University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center

Dr. Patrick McGough, Executive Director – Oklahoma City-County Health Department

Chuck Spicer, President and Chief Executive Officer – OU Medicine

Patti Davis , President – Oklahoma Hospital Association

President – Oklahoma Hospital Association Kevin Corbett , Secretary of Health and Mental Health; Chief Executive Officer – Oklahoma Health Care Authority

Secretary of Health and Mental Health; Chief Executive Officer – Oklahoma Health Care Authority Dr. George W. Monks, President – Oklahoma State Medical Association

Nicolas Barton, Executive Director – Southern Plains Tribal Health Board

Lou Carmichael, Chief Executive Officer – Variety Care

Dr. Grant H. Skrepnek, Associate Professor, College of Pharmacy; Director of Academic Research, Pharmacy Management Consultants – College of Pharmacy, University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center

This will be Horn’s third town hall in a series of healthcare town halls with the OU College of Public Health since the COVID-19 pandemic began. It will also be Horn’s 32nd town hall of the year.

