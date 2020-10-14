Riverwood Elementary in Mustang to temporarily go to distance learning after students show COVID-19 symptoms

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Riverwood Elementary in Mustang is moving to distance learning for the next 10 days after several students exhibited COVID-19 symptoms, school officials said.

Mustang Public Schools issued a news release stating that distance learning will be in effect until Oct. 23. Students will return to in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 26, according to a school district news release.

School officials announced the change after local and state health officials provided guidance about a presumed positive COVID-19 case with “an epidemiological link within a classroom at Riverwood,” the news release states.

Several students are showing COVID-19 symptoms, according to the news release.

“This situation has impacted numerous staff throughout the school as well,” the news release states.

School officials will send parents and guardians an email containing details about the Distance Learning Plan and meal service for Riverwood students.

“During this time, as always, please monitor yourself for possible COVID-19 symptoms and continue to conduct a self-check each day as referenced in the MPS Daily Symptom Check,” the news release states. “If you exhibit symptoms, please contact your medical provider immediately for advice/guidance. Additionally, we ask that all of our staff, students, and families utilize the COVID19@mustangps.org email to report positive tests, close contacts, exposures, and/or quarantines. Information reported here will be viewed by the MPS COVID-19 Response Team and used for monitoring and contact tracing only. No names will be made public.”

Parents and guardians who have questions concerning COVID-19 can visit the Oklahoma State Department of Health COVID Resources site or call the Oklahoma Department of Health COVID-19 Call Center at (877)215-8336 or the Canadian County Health Department at (405) 262-0042.

The Centers for Disease, Control and Prevention recommends that community members take the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

• Avoid close contact with those who are sick.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve.

• Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose.

• Disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.

• Stay at home, if possible.

• If you must go out, practice social distancing, leaving at least six feet between you and other people.

• Avoid gatherings that include more than 10 people.

The CDC lists the following recommendations for those who have had close contact – within 6 feet for approximately 15 minutes – with an individual who has COVID-19:

• Stay home until 14 days after last exposure and maintain social distance (at least 6 feet) from others at all times

• Self-monitor for symptoms

• Check temperature twice a day

• Watch for fever, cough, or shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19

• Avoid contact with people at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19

• Follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop

