Rose Witcher Elementary in El Reno to temporarily transition to distance learning after faculty member tests positive for COVID-19

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – El Reno Public Schools is temporarily moving Rose Witcher Elementary to distance learning after a faculty member at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

Rose Witcher Elementary students will learn from home until Oct. 21.

“Students will return to traditional classroom instruction on October 22,” an El Reno Public Schools announcement states.

The faculty member who tested positive for coronavirus exposed several other faculty members to the virus, according to the announcement.

The school building will be closed to staff for 48 hours.

“Please utilize electronic communication with teachers. No one will be at the building to answer the phone until Monday,” the announcement states.

