Senator James Lankford to quarantine after fellow senator tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – U.S. Senator James Lankford announced that he will go into quarantine after learning that a colleague in the Senate tested positive for COVID-19.
Lankford, an Oklahoma City resident, said on Twitter that Senator Mike Lee of Utah informed him that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Lankford said even though he was not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, he was going into quarantine through Oct. 12 as a precaution because he had met with Lee several times this week.
Lankford’s announcement comes less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump both tested positive for COVID-19.
The president’s announcement came late Thursday night, hours after Hope Hicks, a former White House communications director, tested positive for the virus.
The president and first lady are reported to be experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms.
Continued Coronavirus Coverage
