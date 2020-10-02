Senator James Lankford to quarantine after fellow senator tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – U.S. Senator James Lankford announced that he will go into quarantine after learning that a colleague in the Senate tested positive for COVID-19.

Lankford, an Oklahoma City resident, said on Twitter that Senator Mike Lee of Utah informed him that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Lankford said even though he was not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, he was going into quarantine through Oct. 12 as a precaution because he had met with Lee several times this week.

I spoke w/@SenMikeLee –he informed me he tested positive for COVID-19. We met several times this week & while I am not experiencing symptoms, upon recommendations of doctors & to ensure health & safety of others I will quarantine through Oct 12. Praying for Mike's full recovery. https://t.co/0oqSAFoR8t — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) October 2, 2020

Lankford’s announcement comes less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump both tested positive for COVID-19.

The president’s announcement came late Thursday night, hours after Hope Hicks, a former White House communications director, tested positive for the virus.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The president and first lady are reported to be experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms.

